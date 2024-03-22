Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,180 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $996,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.72. 1,489,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

