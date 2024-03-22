iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after buying an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IYW traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

