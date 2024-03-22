25,676 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.74. 92,795 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

