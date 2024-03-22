CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. 28,120,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,084,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

