CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,009 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

