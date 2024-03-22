Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,781,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $458.96 and its 200 day moving average is $427.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.