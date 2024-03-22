Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,781,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $458.96 and its 200 day moving average is $427.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

