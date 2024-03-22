Anyswap Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $143.59 million and approximately $223.23 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00012113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.15372161 USD and is up 13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $197.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

