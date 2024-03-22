Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 1,591 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.53. 8,269,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,644,369. The stock has a market cap of $450.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

