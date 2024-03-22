DEI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.42 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 13% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $201.42 million and $104.34 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00130381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

