Worthington Steel, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE WS traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 854,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $11,187,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

