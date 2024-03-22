Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):
- 3/22/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 3/20/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/20/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/26/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance
Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,563. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.
Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
