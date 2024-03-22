St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.16) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.10) to GBX 637 ($8.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 882.40 ($11.23).

Shares of LON STJ traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 458.30 ($5.83). The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,301. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 668.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22,914.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.10 ($5.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245 ($15.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

