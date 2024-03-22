CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.