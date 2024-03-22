CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $809,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. 1,751,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,937. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

