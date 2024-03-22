James Snow Sells 412,500 Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG) Stock

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$99,000.00.
Aurora Spine Price Performance
Aurora Spine stock remained flat at C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47. Aurora Spine Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.
About Aurora Spine
