James Snow Sells 412,500 Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG) Stock

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$99,000.00.

Aurora Spine Price Performance

Aurora Spine stock remained flat at C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47. Aurora Spine Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Get Aurora Spine alerts:

About Aurora Spine

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.