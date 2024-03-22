Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,467,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

