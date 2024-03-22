Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,083 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,324. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.