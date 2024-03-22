CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $292,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.31. 1,506,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

