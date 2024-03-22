CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $17.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $824.83. The stock had a trading volume of 602,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,858. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $802.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $738.78.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.