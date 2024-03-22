SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,391. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

