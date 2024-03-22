CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

