Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Cut by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,624.73. The company had a trading volume of 201,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,572.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,301.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

