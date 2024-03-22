Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $125.76. 922,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.