Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.90. 664,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

