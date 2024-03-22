CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

