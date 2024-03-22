iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

