Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tenable by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,857,000 after purchasing an additional 285,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 475,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,280. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

