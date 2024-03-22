Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Block by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099,530. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 479.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

