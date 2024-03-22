Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.22. The stock had a trading volume of 150,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,309. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $177.87 and a 1-year high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.65.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

