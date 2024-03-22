Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $170.33. 60,348,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,510,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

