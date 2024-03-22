NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006866 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,868.58 or 0.99962893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010732 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.