New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2024 – New York Community Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

2/8/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.50.

2/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.50.

2/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.50.

2/7/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/2/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

2/1/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

1/31/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/22/2024 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,873,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,616,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Get New York Community Bancorp Inc alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,672,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.