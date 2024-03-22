Absci’s (ABSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of Absci stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $455.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Absci will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Absci

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Absci by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 110,035 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Absci by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 270,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Absci by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Absci by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

