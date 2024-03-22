Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cormark

Research analysts at Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of CTGO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. 25,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,382. The firm has a market cap of $197.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $226,978. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Contango Ore during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

