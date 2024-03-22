Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $771.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $720.00 and its 200-day moving average is $630.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,611,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,743,601,000 after buying an additional 1,035,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.