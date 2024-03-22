Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

Cintas stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $638.38. The stock had a trading volume of 160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,331. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $428.68 and a 12-month high of $644.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $615.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

