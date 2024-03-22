CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 3,717,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.10 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.