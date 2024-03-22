CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $256.17. The stock had a trading volume of 585,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $257.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.