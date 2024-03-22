CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $853,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 138,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.00. 3,524,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.