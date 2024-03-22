CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.83. 937,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,087. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.29 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,291,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares in the company, valued at $137,291,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,436 shares of company stock valued at $101,070,085. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

