Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,173 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.88. The stock had a trading volume of 915,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.05.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.