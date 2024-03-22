Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,151 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

