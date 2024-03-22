Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Stock Down 1.4 %
Synopsys stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $593.57. 785,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,471. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.