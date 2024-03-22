Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.4 %

Synopsys stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $593.57. 785,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,471. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

