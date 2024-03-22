Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s 9th Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 3.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 307,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 333,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.