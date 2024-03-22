JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

BATS JMST remained flat at $50.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 240,712 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

