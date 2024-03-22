Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.01

Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 202159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSEA

Landsea Homes Stock Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $504.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $236,988 in the last 90 days. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.