Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 75974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Mason Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 29.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

