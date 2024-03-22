Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 841,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,796. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

