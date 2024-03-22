Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.80

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 2400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

