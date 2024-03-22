Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01), with a volume of 1417725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Evgen Pharma Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.64.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.